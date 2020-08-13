FG dumps Plastic National Identity Card for Digital Identification

Says digital ID ‘ll save Forex

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday announced that it was opting for a digital national identification card instead of the present plastic card.

The Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents shortly after he submitted the report of the committee on Citizen Data Management and Harmonization to President Muhammadu Buhari said that the digital identification will be domiciled with the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC office.

He said, “The card is just for convenience, the real thing is the number you have. With that number you are on the databank, everything about you is there. We are just upgrading it such that your DNA too will be there very soon. Even if you are in a car, I will know if you are the one in the car with your DNA, it’s already captured. You are already captured, you cannot run away…