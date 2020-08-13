FG to prosecute man who destroyed Enugu Airport perimeter fence

By Lawani Mikairu

The federal government yesterday said it will bring the full weight of the law on Mr John Emejulu who wilfully destroyed the concrete perimeter fence, covering about 2km, being erected at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The fence is one of the structures undergoing rehabilitation at the airport

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, made the federal government stand known yesterday while speaking to newsmen after inspecting the site to ascertain the level of destruction.

Sirika was unhappy that Emejulu could take such an unlawful act by destroying a “national security asset”, at a time the federal government was in the course of delivering the Enugu airport, on August 30, as promised.

Sirika while narrating events that led to yesterday destruction said that: “while the procurement (of the Enugu airport rehabilitation) was going on, a certain cantankerous individual by name Arch. J.J. Emejulu…