Why we demolished 150 shanties, kiosks in Agege

By Bose Adelaja

In it’s bid to enforce the Lagos State Environmental Law and Lagos State Traffic Reform Law of 2018, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has demolished over 150 illegal shanties, kiosks and shop extension within Agege and it’s environ.

The exercise was specifically carried out Wednesday, around Community Central Mosque popularly called (Masalashi Alhaja).

Speaking about the exercise, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said the Mosque had been sealed for over four months, due to the attack on officials of the Lagos State COVID-19 Taskforce by some worshippers while enforcing the lockdown directives by the State and Federal Government.

He said the demolition exercise became imperative following the degradation of the environment by miscreants and illegal traders in the area, particularly within the vicinity of the mosque.

The Chairman disclosed that relevant stakeholders, including Alhaji Musa…