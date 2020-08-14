Barcelona coach Setien says ‘too soon’ to discuss future after horror defeat

Barcelona’s embattled coach Quique Setien offered no indication that he would resign in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s 8-2 Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich, as club president Josep Maria Bartomeu promised to “take decisions” in the coming days.

“It’s too soon to think about whether or not I will continue,” Setien said. “It doesn’t depend on me. There needs to be a wider reflection, taking into account the situation and the importance of this defeat which is so painful.”

Defender Gerard Pique called for sweeping changes at the Camp Nou in the wake of the defeat, the worst in Barcelona’s distinguished European history.

Setien was already under huge pressure, despite only being appointed as the…