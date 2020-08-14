Breaking: Shambolic Barcelona thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich

By
Headliners
-
2


Vanguard Logo

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Bayern
Bayern Munich’s Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (C) scores his team’s eighth goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final football match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 14, 2020. (Photo by Manu Fernandez / POOL / AFP)

Shambolic Barcelona thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich


All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.






Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!





Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR