FG moves to end U.S. visa restrictions on Nigeria

…Meets two of six demands

…As Aregbesola submits report to Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed confidence that Nigeria was making progress to reverse the United States suspension of the issuance of “immigrant visas” to Nigerian passport holders.

The President, who spoke while receiving report of the Committee on Citizen Data Management and Harmonization, chaired by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, expressed delight that two of the six areas of concern raised by the United States had been fully addressed.

President Buhari had set up the committee in February this year, following the imposition of temporary visa restrictions by the American government on Nigerian passport holders.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President noted that the suspension, which came into effect on February 21, 2020,…