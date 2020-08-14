How we plan to immotarlize my wife — Pastor Itua Ighodalo

…Why Obaseki may win Edo election

By Sam Eyoboka

SENIOR Pastor of the Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo has revealed plans on how they intend to immortalize his wife, Mrs. Elizabeth Olajumoke Ibidunni Ighodalo, nee Ajayi who died 33 days to her 40th birthday in her hotel room in Port Harcourt on Sunday, June 14, prompting shock and sadness in many parts of the country.

The plans, apart from the 40 at 40 philanthropic gesture initiated by her to assist 40 couples with In vitro fertilization (IVF)—-a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child—-include the establishment of a motherless babies home in her memory among several others.

Speaking in a radio interview last Saturday, Pastor Ighodalo who has weathered the storm since June 14, raising their two little children without their mother with a heavy heart but with an amazing philosophical calmness, told his…