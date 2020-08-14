It’s a very grave offence — Sheikh

…Says convicted singer can appeal judgment if he so wishes

By Haroon Balogun

Islamic scholar and former Special Adviser on Islamic and Hajj Matters to two former governors of Kaduna State, Sheikh Haliru Abdullah Maraya has said the convicted musician can appeal the judgment of the Upper Sharia court if he so wishes, maintaining that the judgment was in tandem with the position of Islam on a blasphemous act.

Speaking to Vanguard on the judgment, Sheikh Maraya said the offence was grave and attracts a death sentence.

“Regarding the death penalty passed by an Upper Shari’a Court, in Kano State, against the singer who insulted the messenger of Allah Muhammad S.A.W, I would like to say that the offence of such an insult is very grave and attracts a death sentence to the offender. This is the position of Islam. The courts have the right to take any appropriate legal action, within the confines of the law, against anyone who committed a blasphemous…