Military air raid knocks out ISWAP camp, kills several terrorists in Borno

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has knocked out another Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ camp at Tongule in the Lake Chad area of Northern Borno and eliminated scores of their fighters.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the air raid was in continuation of the air offensive against terrorist elements in the North East.

He noted that the airstrikes were conducted on Aug. 12, following credible intelligence reports indicating terrorists’ activities in the village.

He said that the Air Task Force dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets to attack the location after confirmatory intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The mission showed the presence of a sizable number of the ISWAP elements at designated locations.

According to him, the NAF jets took turns in engaging the location, scoring devastating hits on…