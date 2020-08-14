NAHCON: Managing hajj affairs despite COVID-19

By Fatima Sanda Usara

The year 2020 will be remembered in history as the year covid-19 upturned global economic, social and customary routines. Though certain modes of religious worship were also affected by the coronavirus pandemic, timing of religious events auspiciously remained constant. So was the case with 2020 Hajj, which nevertheless took place at the appointed time despite all odds.

Apprehension from the lethality of the virus was discernible from the regimental manner in which the Hajj was conducted. The covid-19 upset had crushed many worshippers yearnings on Hajj, yet many had remained undaunted until the last minute. The anxiety that accompanied Saudi Arabia’s much awaited decision on the 2020 pilgrimage was disturbing to Hajj organisers all over the world. But when it finally came, the Muslim world, and health experts too, commended the Kingdom’s decision.

Health concerns arising from the current pandemic had crippled activities of many institutions. The…