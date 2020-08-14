National Council on Health approves 2020 Basic Health care Provision Fund guideline

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The National Council on Health, NCH, has approved the 2020 Basic Health Care Provision Fund, BHCPF, a guideline which the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire proposed to the highest policy advisory body on health matters.

A statement Friday, by Olujimi Oyetomi, Director, Information, Media, and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Health, said the approval was made at the council’s meeting held on Thursday, 6th August 2020.

“The Guideline was earlier stepped down in the meeting held on 6th August 2020,” the statement read.

It read further: “The National Council on Health (NCH) is the highest advisory body on health care and health issues in Nigeria.

“Membership of NCH is composed of the Honourable Ministers of Health and the Commissioners of Health in the States of the Federation as well as the Secretary for Health and Human Services in Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The NCH Meeting which approved the BHCPF was the second…