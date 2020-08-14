Solution seekers, devotees offer prayers to Osun goddess (VIDEO)

Video By Shina Abubakar

Solution seekers and devotees heading into the groove to offer prayers at the river bank, while those who manage to get to the river bank pray for answers to various problems in their lives. Also, some were at the river bank to redeem their pledge to the goddess.

This they do by throwing into the river, valuables, including Gold, money, clothes among other things.

Some of the adherent struggle to fetch the river water believed to possess healing powers and use it to confronts many of their spiritual problems such as fertility problems, barrenness among other spiritual mysteries.

