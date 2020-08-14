Stallion, Bajaj flag off first Keke rally, target 16 states

By Theodore Opara

STALLION Auto Keke Ltd., the new exclusive distributor of Bajaj Auto for three-wheeler and four-wheeler business has flagged-off the first Keke rally in the country.

The Keke rally comprises a convoy of five Kekes with their experienced riders, a branded truck for customer engagement and market activation and security agents, among others.

The rally kicked off at the Stallion Bajaj showroom at Ijesha, Lagos State and is expected to cover 5,000 kilometres, driving through 28 cities in 16 states across the country.

This rally will testify to the fact that the New Baba Bajaj is a strong and durable Keke for the Nigerian roads. It will further add to the brand’s promise that the New Baba Bajaj, runs faster and lasts longer.

Starting from Lagos, it will cover Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abuja, Rivers, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun states.

The durable drive of 5000kms will spread the message of…