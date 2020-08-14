Van Persie tips Arteta for greatness at Arsenal

Robin van Persie believes Mikel Arteta has the potential to become a “great” coach for Arsenal.

Arteta has already won silverware in his fledgeling managerial career, guiding the Gunners to a 2-1 FA Cup final win over Chelsea this month.

Though Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League, that Wembley triumph was enough to secure their place in the Europa League for next season.

And former Gunner Van Persie, who spent a season playing alongside Arteta at Arsenal, has backed Pep Guardiola’s former assistant to become a top-class coach.

“He was a good player. He was always fit, he connected play, he got his goals. He was good,” Van Persie told Stats Perform News.

“But as a coach I do think he has the potential to become great. I said that even after watching the first couple of training sessions, or bits of it.

“The way he comes across in the media, the way he makes his team play. It’s very promising, very positive.

“He needs time. Sometimes you look at…