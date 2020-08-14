We’re not involved in human trafficking — Labour Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has denied any involvement in illegal issuance of Recruiters’ Licence to Private Employment Agencies, PEAs, for human trafficking.

Mr. Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Akpan said the attention of the ministry had been drawn to publications in the media accusing the ministry of complicity in human trafficking, especially of Nigerian girls to other parts of the world.

According to him, “the ministry has not issued any recruiters’ licence with respect to the placement of Nigerian citizens abroad in breach of the relevant provisions of the Labour Act CAP L1 2004.

“Furthermore, at no time did the Federal Government issue any moratorium against issuance of recruiters’ licence.

“The ministry is empowered by sections 23, 25 and 71 of the Labour Act Cap L1 LFN 2004 to…