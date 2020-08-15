8 things to know about the Lagos e-hailing ride guidelines

After a three- hour meeting of the Lagos State Government and e-Hailing Ride Operators, it was agreed that as from August 27, 2020, the following mutually accepted points were agreed by all parties.

There must be comprehensive insurance cover which will cover drivers and passengers. A flat fee of N20 naira to be known as a Road Improvement Fund and to be levied on each ride. A reduction of 20% on the operational licencing fees. 90 days compliance with documentation- there will be a one-stop shop for all documentation. E-hailing companies to work with various bodies in the business for a good relationship. There must be due diligence and background checks done on all drivers. Riders and Drivers to desist from offline trips and transactions. E-hailing Firms must make all necessary data available to the Government.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Related