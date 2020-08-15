Akeredolu is doing well ― Sanwo-Olu tells PDP

…Says, Akeredolu has performed against all odds

…Play by the rules, APC tells supporters

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Ondo Governorship election, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has told the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), not to waste its time challenging the incumbent, Rotimi Akeredolu, saying the governor has done well and would be reelected by the Ondo people.

Sanwo-Olu was, however, quick to concede that the election cannot really be said to be over until it is all over, adding that the party would not take Akeredolu’s opponents for granted.

The Lagos governor spoke on Saturday at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja shortly after his 104-member campaign council was inaugurated.

Asked if he had any message to the PDP in the state, Sanwoolu said; “They really should not waste their time, but the election is…