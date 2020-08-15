Akwa Ibom govt faults NBS report

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has faulted the report by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, which rates the state second highest in the country.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, said the NBS report calls for serious scrutiny

He stated, “The attention of Akwa Ibom State Government has been drawn to the ‘Labour Force Statistics: Unemployment and Underemployment Report’ by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), wherein it listed Akwa Ibom state as the state with the second-highest unemployment rate in the country.

“This conclusion, which calls for serious scrutiny, is unbelievable. The reality on ground in our state is in contradistinction to the Bureau’s report.

“A juxtaposition of the said report with the reality of the existence and operation of the numerous industries in our state, the recruitment into the civil and…