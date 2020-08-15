COVID-19: The country is winning!

By Dr. Franklin Adejuwon

As the country is witnessing the imminent downtrend in the coronavirus infection, kudos should be given to the Federal Government for the effective and scientific handling of the pandemic.

Of course, my heart admiration goes to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his indefatigable contingent; no doubt, he has been exceptional and dodged as one watches him moving from point to point each day, coordinating all efforts tirelessly

Lagos State is surely lucky to have such a leader at this trying time, otherwise it could have been a different story for the state and indeed the entire nation.

The battle is not yet over and won though, we are still faced with the unbelievers whose ignorance may pose a future reoccurrence of the insurgence if serious caution is not taken by the government. Such a group of people who have become adamantly incredulous should be handled very reasonably.

For example, people have started moving around carelessly without…