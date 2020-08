Crowd cheers Amaechi, Mohammed as duo ride on new trains

Elated Nigerians on Saturday cheered the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as the duo inspected the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project.

It was like a carnival of some sorts at various rail stations as people gathered and hailed the ministers who rode on new trains in company with top management staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The inspection, which commenced at Ebute-Metta Junction (EBJ) Rail Station, saw the ministers and other NRC management team, ride on the narrow gauge corridor to Apapa port to monitor the standard gauge track laying and the rail station.

The team, which returned to EBJ, boarded the new train at Tejuosho, Yaba, and embarked on a ride to Ibadan in Oyo State.

The government officials stopped at Agege to the admiration of many residents who stood by both sides to cheer the team over the new trains.

At the Agege rail station under construction, Amaechi told…