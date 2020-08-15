DSS summons ex-Speaker, Na’abba  – Vanguard News

The Department of State Services, DSS, on Saturday, invited former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba, for a Monday appointment.

The DSS invitation was the subject of a statement by National Consultative Front, NCFront, Na’abba’s new political group; signed by its Head, Public Affairs Bureau, Dr. Tanko Yunusa.

The statement said the DSS invitation is because of the interview Na’abba granted Channels Television on Thursday.

Na’abba was said to have, during the interview, revealed the agenda of his group and called on Nigerians of good conscience to join NCFront.

The statement added that the NCFront National Co-Chairman had decided to honour the DSS invitation and would be at the DSS Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, at noon.

It read: “Distinguished compatriots! Please be notified that the DSS, on Friday, sent an invitation to NCFront Co-Chair and former Speaker of (the House of Representatives) Nigeria, Rt Hon. Ghali Umar Na’aba,…