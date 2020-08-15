Govt releases execution order against Man who demolished Enugu airport fence

By Dennis Agbo

Against the background of Architect J.J Emejulu’s claim that his residence was arbitrarily pulled down, the Enugu state government has made public a court order it obtained to demolish his deemed illegal residence.

In the order made available to Vanguard, the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, prayed for an order authorizing it “to demolish the respondent’s (Emejulu) illegal structure located at No. 23/24 Eziokwe Street, community Estate, Enugu with code No. 003005835.”

The State government agency also prayed the court for an order restraining the respondent from carrying out any such development at that location.

The Court granted the application by Motion Ex-Parte stating that “the Applicant is authorized/ directed to remove the respondent’s illegal structure located at No. 23/24 Eziokwe Street, community Estate, Enugu with code No. 003005835.”

The order also restrained Architect Emejulu from carrying out any such development at…