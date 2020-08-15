Just in: Lanre Rasak, APC chieftain, is dead

By
Headliners
-
1


Vanguard Logo

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

RASAKMember Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lanre Rasak is dead.

Rasak who was 74, died after a brief illness, report said.

Details later:

Vanguard


All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.






Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!






Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR