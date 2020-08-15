Just in: Lanre Rasak, APC chieftain, is dead

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Member Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lanre Rasak is dead.
Rasak who was 74, died after a brief illness, report said.
Details later:
Vanguard
Source: Vanguard Newspaper