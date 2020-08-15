Let’s save Imo from irreparable damage

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

It is no longer news that there has been a sustained battle to stop Hon. Justice Ijeoma Agugua, from being confirmed as not just the substantive Chief Judge of Imo State, but also having the singular honour of being the first female judge to occupy the exulted position.

History has it that the late Hon. Justice Ifunanya Udom, would have occupied the post, but she was inexplicably denied the office. Curiously, however, Udom who was not “good enough” to be the Chief Judge of Imo State, was appointed a Justice of the Appeal Court!

As it was with Justice Udom, so it is now with Justice Agugua. It is believed in some quarters that “a cabal that specializes in dictating who becomes the Chief Judge in the state”, is at work again.

Apart from sending a petition dated April 26, 2020, to the National Judicial Council, NJC, the same Hon. Justin Brown Amadi, filed an originating summons, FHC/ABJ/CS/497/2020, in the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court,…