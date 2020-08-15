Nollywood actress Omotola tests positive for COVID-19

By David Royal

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The superstar actress also known as Omosexy, disclosed this on Saturday via her verified Instagram page where she told her fans that though she is getting better, she is still in isolation.

She wrote: “Hello all, I know most of you have been wondering where I’ve been.

“Well, I contracted COVID. I have been ill, in Isolation and now getting better.”

Omotola who said will give details of her COVID-19 experience soon also revealed that while in isolation, she has been reading devastating news of how Nigerian youths are needlessly dying in the country.

“I have read the devastating news of how our youths are needlessly dying and getting crushed by trailers/containers! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled! This can happen to ANYONE and Enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this Gov @jidesanwoolu!!! Please do something,” she wrote.