Ojaayo’s platform strengthens e-commerce business in Africa

In line with the ease of doing business globally with the help of technology, an online store, Ojaayo, is set to promote e-commerce business in Nigeria and Africa as a whole with a platform well studied and designed before it was launched in 2017.

It was revealed that this platform would not only make buying and selling easy for customers, it has a way of bridging the issue of trust between merchant and buyer relationship in business transaction.

Speaking why the platform was launched, the CEO, Ojaayo, Ikechukwu Madu said that before the platform was launched in 2017, they closely studied the operation of e-commerce in Nigeria and came up with the best possible option to improve and overcome some of its difficulties.

Madu said that we wanted an e-commerce system that would be designed to solve the issues of trust between merchants and buyers. “We wanted a platform where merchants can sell at a cheaper rate to us while buyers get affordable, durable goods. It’s…