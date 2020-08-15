Oyo TESCOM counters MURIC over alleged ‘Christianisation’ of examination

Says questions randomly distributed to candidates based on established metrics

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM, has countered the allegation of ‘Christianising’ the CBT examination organised to screen applicants for teaching appointments in Oyo State, explaining that questions were randomly distributed to candidates based on established metrics.

The rejoinder came against the backdrop of the eyebrow raised by a Nigerian Islamic human rights association, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), yesterday, accusing the officials of the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) of Christianising the CBT examination.

MURIC, in a statement by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, alleged that Muslim candidates were made to answer questions on biblical stories and denounced the imposition of bible questions on Muslims.

However, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday morning, signed by the Permanent Secretary of TESCOM in Oyo…