Police arrest 39-year-old female pastor, five others for child theft, trafficking

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a child theft and trafficking syndicate including a 39-year-old female pastor identified as Pastor (Mrs.) Mmayen Etim Odiuotip of, Land of Testimony Ministry, Marina Road, Oron local government area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Fredrick Nnudam, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Uyo, the child trafficking syndicate were arrested following credible intelligence.

Nnudam listed other suspects of the group to include, Esther Effanga Esin (41) of Eyo Abasi, Oron Local Government Area, Rose Bassey Ekpenyong (32), of Mbak Atai in Itu LGA, Mr. Ubong Stephen Akpan (42) a.k.a Doctor also of Mbak Atai, in Itu LGA.

Others include Samuel William Idobo (40), of Ikot Asukpong, Ibiono Ibom LGA and Mrs Eno Peter (40) of Ikot Andem Itam, in Itu local government area.

His words, “The unwavering efforts of the Command towards decimation of Child Theft/Trafficking…