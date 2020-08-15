Turnover rises by 86.97%, other indices down 0.15%

The volume of shares traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday rose by 86.97 per cent, just as the market indices dipped by 0.15 per cent.

Specifically, investors traded 482.52 million shares valued at N4.52 billion in 3,897 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 258.08 million shares worth N1.68 billion, achieved in 3,640 deals on Thursday.

An analysis of the activity chart indicates that Wapic Insurance was the most active, exchanging 101.09 million shares valued at N33.36 million.

Unilever followed with an account of 67.87 million shares worth N848.49 million, while Zenith Bank traded 58.05 million shares, valued at N969.36 million.

Access Bank traded 46.461 million shares worth N305.46 million; FBN Holdings exchanged 46.46 million shares valued at N232.88 million.

However, the market capitalisation lost N20 billion or 0.15 per cent, N13.145 trillion from N13.165 trillion achieved on Thursday.

Similarly, the NSE All-Share Index lost 37.13 points or 0.15…