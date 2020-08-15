Unveiling multi-talented singer, Supernovamusician – Vanguard News

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nweke Joy Chinenye Serrato popularly known by her stage name as Supernovamusician is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, actress, movie producer, activist and CEO of her record label Supernova Music Worldwide. She is well known for embracing different genres of music and styles and her activism on social media. Her genres of music are hip-hop, pop, reggae, R&B, dancehall and afrobeat.

Supernovamusician was born on 23rd February 1999 in Lagos State in the south western part of Nigeria. She is currently 21 years old. The beautiful and talented supernovamusician started her music career in 2019 and has been very active since then till date.

Supernovamusician is originally from Ebonyi State in the south eastern part of Nigeria, but was born and raised in Lagos State in the south western part of Nigeria. She is a native of Ezza Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in the south eastern part of Nigeria.

Supernovamusician started music very early in…