COVID-19: Reddington commissions PCR laboratory, armoured shield hospital for testing, treatment

The Reddington Hospital Group has commissioned the Armoured Shield Medical Complex, a state-of-the- art medical facility in Victoria Island, Lagos to deal with all cases related to Covid-19, from testing to treatment and management of other co-morbidity conditions presented by a patient.

The new medical centre built in phases, offers a 50-bed facility with isolation wards, high dependency and level 3 Intensive Care Unit(ICU) with ventilators, organ life support machines, CT Scan, X ray, laboratory, telemedicine, emergency response ambulances among other equipment and seasoned…