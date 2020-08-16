COVID-19: Reddington commissions PCR laboratory, armoured shield hospital for testing, treatment

By
Headliners
-
2


COVID-19
L-R: Director General , Nigerian Tourism Development Centre, Mr Folarin Oluwole; Hon. Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi; Chief Executive Officer, Reddington Hospital, Dr Yemi Onabowale and Dayo Onabwale at the inauguration of Amoured Shield Medical Centre and ZaineLab, first private medical facility approved for Diagnosis and Treatment of COVID-19, by Reddington Medical Group in Lagos.

The Reddington Hospital Group has commissioned the Armoured Shield Medical Complex, a state-of-the- art medical facility in Victoria Island, Lagos to deal with all cases related to Covid-19, from testing to treatment and management of other co-morbidity conditions presented by a patient.

The new medical centre built in phases, offers a 50-bed facility with isolation wards, high dependency and level 3 Intensive Care Unit(ICU) with ventilators, organ life support machines, CT Scan, X ray, laboratory, telemedicine, emergency response ambulances among other equipment and seasoned…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR