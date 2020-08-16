Crack in Delta APC deepens as Erue, Ayomanor claim being chairmen

By Perez Brisibe

THE cold war among members of the State Working Committee, SWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, nosedived Sunday as some members of the committee insisted that the purported sacking of the chairman of the party, Jones Erue stands with a former deputy chairman of the party, Elvis Ayomanor currently acting as chairman.

Ayomanor was announced as acting chairman of the party after a section of the SWC announced the suspension of Erue for alleged financial misappropriation, failure to convene meetings of the SWC or State Executive Committee and unilaterally suspending seven members of the SWC.

Erue through the party’s publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, had in February announced the suspension of Ayomanor and six other members including its vice chairman, Delta South senatorial district, Tosan Awani and the state woman leader, Mrs. Janet Oyubu for alleged acts of gross misconduct.

Speaking on a meeting being convened at the Abuja…