De Bruyne beats Liverpool trio to Player of the Season award

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been crowned the Premier League Player of the Season for 2019-20.

The Belgium international was awarded the prize following a vote by fans, club captains from England’s top flight and a panel of experts.

De Bruyne beat competition from three Liverpool players – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane – as well as Danny Ings, Nick Pope and Jamie Vardy.

The 29-year-old was City’s standout player as they finished second to Liverpool in the title race, scoring 13 goals and registering 20 assists, which equalled Thierry Henry’s record for a single season set back in 2002-03.

