‘Graduating with First Class without job enabling skills makes no sense’

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — VICE Chancellor of Kwara State University, KWASU, Malete, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi, has said it does not make any sense for Universities to graduate first class students without job enabling skills.

Prof. Akanbi’s position came on the heels of the recent statement by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, that about 21.7 million Nigerians are unemployed.

Speaking with newsmen when he led the management team of the institution in a working visit to some selected government agencies in Abuja to mobilise support for the University, the Vice-Chancellor said that it was pointless for universities in the country to graduate first class students who will later become jobless because they don’t have additional job-enabling skills.

Recall that the International Labour Organization, ILO, has wildly canvased for suitable-skill-oriented better future of work.

Prof. Akanbi, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, said that KWASU in its…