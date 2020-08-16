London police ‘chase’ 200 Nigerians heading home out of plane

…Victims protest

…Airline possibly didn’t follow due process on landing permit – Aviation Ministry

By Victor Ogunyinka and Tunde Oso

“The police chased us out of the aircraft without making another arrangement for us.”

With those words, one of the Nigerians who claimed to have been stranded in London, United Kingdom (UK) in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic narrated their plight yesterday.

They were to be evacuated, according to him, to Nigeria but he said the airline that was to convey them changed its mind at the last minute because “the pilot told us that the Nigerian government refused him landing permit.”

He quoted the pilot as saying the landing permit was initially granted.

The Nigerian did not say whether they caused trouble in the plane after the flight was stopped to warrant the police chasing them out.

Another victim, narrating their ordeal, said they were to take off from Stansted Airport when they were forced to disembark from the “Titan…