Man United youngster Chong joins Werder Bremen on season-long loan

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong has joined Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on loan for the 2020-21 season.

The 20-year-old winger, who joined United’s academy from Feyenoord in 2016, has been highly rated by the club ever since but has failed to establish himself in the first team.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hired – initially on an interim basis – in December 2018, Chong was seen as one of the young players most likely to make the step up to the senior side as a regular.

However, he has made only 16 appearances in all competitions and has yet to feature from the start in the Premier League.

Chong signed a new contract in March to keep him at the club until 2022, with the option to extend his stay for a further year.

His loan to Werder should finally give Chong the opportunity to play regular first-team football and at top-flight level.

Werder preserved their status as a Bundesliga club in the relegation/promotion play-off against Heidenheim last…