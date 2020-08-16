The coronavirus and the lovers of pleasure (1)

We are living in biblical times. These are the “last days” foretold in the scriptures. Paul warns Timothy that: “in the last days perilous times will come.” (2 Timothy 3:1-5). However, what he calls perilous is remarkably different from what we normally regard as perilous.

Paul’s perilous times do not include the current rash of terrorists and suicide bombers. He does not refer to the rampant incidence of armed robbers and kidnappers. He is not concerned about global warming and natural disasters; such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis. He does not even pay attention to wars and civil unrest.

Instead, Paul concentrates on the sins of the human heart. For him, perilous times will come because men will be lovers of pleasure, among other evils.

Pleasure-seekers

If you would like to wave this off as some inconsequential mumbo jumbo, think again. Take another look at the current coronavirus pandemic and you will discover that it is afflicting lovers of pleasure…