Ugwuanyi charts sure course for steady water in Enugu

By Sunday Orji

No doubt, access to pipe borne water has been a major challenge to Enugu metropolis for very many years.

The long years of military rule bequeathed decrepit social infrastructure, including broken, rusty, and dried water pipes across the nation and Enugu was no exception.

Since 1999, successive civilian administrations have, therefore, shown various degrees of commitment and adopted various approaches to breaking the jinx of perennial problem of water supply in the Coal City.

However, despite all the huge investment made by the World Bank and State Government in the past years, various factors, including topography, which makes it impossible for individual home and policy inconsistencies, etc. means that the quest for adequate water supply, particularly in Enugu metropolis, has not been met. Of course, this has negatively impacted the living standards of the people.

For instance, Enugu State implemented the 1st National Urban Water Sector Reform Project along…