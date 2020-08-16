VIDEO: A President, his Vice, ‘exchange blows’ in public

The Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed exchange blows with the Deputy President, Mahdi Mohamed Guled, during a press conference.
Somali, it could be recalled, broke away from Somalia but have never had peace.
In this short video, the Somali President and His Deputy were seen in this short video engaging in fisticuffs as Journalists try to capture the unsavoury moment which occurs during a live address after a disagreement.
Vanguard News
