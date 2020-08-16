War against terror,banditry not only responsibility of service chiefs,says CISA

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Citizens’ Initiative for Security Awareness,CISA,has tasked Nigerians not to detach themselves from efforts to win back peace and progress in the country, saying the ongoing war against terror and banditry was not only the responsibility of service chiefs and security personnel.

The group, in a statement, Sunday,by its National Coordinator,Chidi Omeje and Secretary Mobilisation,Aliyu Ibrahim,said its advice was against the backdrop of its discovery that people seeking political and social relevance had come hard on security agencies, especially the service chiefs over current insecurity in the country.

“Even as we align ourselves to the call for quick decimation of the Boko Haram terrorist group and total obliteration of banditry in our country, we do not want to believe the lie that the problem lies only with the service chiefs,” it said.

According to the organisation which is engaged in creating and spreading security…