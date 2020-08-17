11 suspected cultists arraigned in Calabar Magistrate court 3

…granted bail of N300,000

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The eleven suspected cultists arrested during an alleged initiation ceremony were on Monday arraigned before a Magistrate court 3 in Calabar.

The suspected who was charged on a three-count charge in MC/255c/2020 between the Commissioner of Police vs 11 others.

Magistrate Glory Edu (Mrs) granted them bail in the sum of 300,000 each with a surety in like sum that must be a civil servant from grade level six and above resident in Calabar

The suspects who pleaded not guilty to all the charges were arrested at Edem Edet street off Bishop Moynah by a combined team of Police of Special anti Robbery squad and men from the Fedéral Housing Division at 2300hrs based on human and technical intelligence.

The Magistrate, Glory Edu (Mrs) however warned that bail was free in her court adding that they were free to go once they met the bail condition urging them to report any form of extortion to her.

Vanguard recalls that as a…