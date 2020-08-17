Actress Juliet Ekeson release stunning photos to mark birthday

Asaba-based Nollywood actress, Juliet Ekeson added another year to her years on earth on Thursday. To celebrate the special landmark in her life the beautiful screen diva unleashed a series of mouth-watering, sex pictures which got Instagram gasping for breath.

Without appearing to be outlandish, the actress defined her sexiness as subtly and lavishly as she could get away with.

Juliet Ekeson is a graduate of the University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) with a Bachelor’s degree in Geology. She had her secondary education and a Diploma from Maiduguri and Kaduna respectively.

She’s not only an actress, she writes scripts too and a producer with two films, namely; Mila and Scary Face to her credit.

She has also featured in films like“Bag of Dollars”, “God of Liberation”, Against her Will”, “Dangerous Love”, “Tears of the Rich”, “Happy Survival”, “My husband my Everything” and many more. Her professional acting journey began in 2012.

