Drama as Osun Lawmakers reject, later screen Oyetola’s nominee

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

There was a mild drama at the floor of the Osun State House of Assembly on Monday as the lawmakers rejected a nominee of the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Barrister Waliyu Salman for not recognising the lawmaker from his constituency.

Salman who is from Ejigbo Local Government Area of the State was nominated as Commissioner for the State Judicial Service Commission.

During his screening at the plenary, the Speaker, Hon Timothy Owoeye requested that the lawmaker from the area, Adekunle Oyekunle, comment on the nominee.

While speaking, Oyekunle said he was meeting the nominee for the first time after he (Oyekunle) had called to congratulate him after his nomination.

He said Salman had stopped picking or returned his call till he appeared before the house.

Commenting on the development, other lawmakers berated the nominee for ignoring the lawmaker despite making advances towards him.

The nominee, however, tendered his apology but the proceeding…