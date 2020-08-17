Edo College of Education staff protest 12-month unpaid salaries, pensions

…We are not owing Education commissioner insists

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

For the 20th day running, staff and pensioners of College of Education, Ekiadolor yesterday staged a protest at the entrance gate to the Edo Ministry of Education, Iyaro, to demand their 12 months unpaid salaries and pensions.

The workers have been occupying the entrance gate to the government house, last week they blocked the Ugbowo Axis of the Benin–Lagos Highway and they took their protest to the Ministry of Education premises.

But the state government has insisted that it was not owing any worker and this was reiterated by the Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ejegbai, when he told Vanguard on phone that the College of Education was defunct while the state government was meeting up with the agreement entered into with the workers.

“They entered an agreement of 65 per cent that should be paid on a monthly basis, we have paid up to the month of June this year”, he said.

But speaking to…