Fans wish Nollywood actress Omotola Ekeinde speedy recovery

Some fans of Nollywood screen diva, Omotola Ekeinde a.k.a Omosexy, have sympathised and wished her quick recovery, after she announced that she had tested positive to COVID-19.

The fans took to her Instagram page @realomosexy, to encourage her and also prayed for her quick recovery from the virus.

In a reaction, a fan, @fairest_085 said: ” it is well with you”.

Another fan @ehi- promise said: ” May God’s divine healing come upon you and perfect your healing. Get well soon Omotola”.

@ufedoadejoh, in a reaction, said: “speedy recovery in Jesus name Amen” while @the_restoredone said” Please get better, watching your movies. Loving it and you. Addicting.

In her reaction, @Iynda_8442 said: Get well soon sis” and @Ijeoomaesohwode said: ” my Omosexy, you’re surely healed in the name of Jesus Christ

”.

Similaryly, @chinwe Nwosu said” You are my best actress and I wish you quick recovery in Jesus Mighty Name Amen

”

NAN reports that the…