FG trains workers on objective setting, goals attainment

…Expresses commitment to revamping civil service

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The federal government, Monday, commenced training on the objective setting for some categories of officers in the federal civil service with the sole aim of enhancing service delivery.

The three day “Train the Trainers” workshop was organised by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, CIPM, for members of the Project Management Team on Performance Management System, PMS.

Addressing participants at the event, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan said the training is necessary to acquaint civil servants on the imperative of increased productivity, not only at the collective level but also at the level of the individual. She also noted that PMS would bring about a total invigoration of the service with emphasis on transparency and…