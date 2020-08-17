Ibadan alleged serial killer escapes from custody

By Ola Ajayi -Ibadan

A suspected killer, Sunday Shodipo who was arrested by the Oyo State Police Command in connection with serial killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state has escaped from custody.

According to the police command through the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, the suspect was said to have escaped on 11th August.

While confirming the story, the police said, in a statement, that the 19-year-old suspect who had earlier been paraded was the prime suspect in the alleged murder.

The statement read, ”The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to state that, the prime suspect in the serial killings at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya Ibadan of Oyo State, one Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19 years who was arrested and paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on 17th July 2020 and later charged to court but remanded in Police custody escaped from lawful custody on…