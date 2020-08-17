Nasarawa to pay N180m monthly

By David Odama – Lafia

The Nasarawa state government has offered to pay the sum of N180m monthly to over 1,500 pensioners in the state.

This is even as the Nasarawa state government was dragged to a federal high court sitting in Abuja and got judgement garnishing the state government account as a result of the over N40 billion owed the pensioners (retirees) by the previous administrations.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Dr Abdulkarim A Kana, who took a sweep on the case filed against the state government by some group of pensioner, said the position taken by the group to take the state government to court was against the initial agreement between the government and the pensioners.

He said the Nasarawa government was not unaware of the accumulated debts owe the pensioners, adding that before they approached the court, they wrote to the state government, and the government in her wisdom replied to them that it is working towards payment of their…