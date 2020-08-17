Nigerian may approach ECOWAS Court over attack on traders in Ghana — Onyeama

Foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama says Nigeria may have to approach the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court for a lasting solution to the continuous attack on Nigerian traders in Ghana.

Onyeama made this known on Monday in Abuja when representatives of the Nigerian traders in Ghana under the Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (PAN) paid him a visit.

The association visited Onyeama to solicit for the urgent intervention of the Nigerian government in the recurring attacks on Nigerian traders in Ghana.

Onyeama said that the Nigerian government had proactively swung into action immediately to address the situation within the shortest time possible.

The Minister, however, noted that one of the measures for a concrete solution was to get in touch with ECOWAS to know its perspective on the situation and if the Ghanaian retail code was in contravention to ECOWAS protocols.

Onyeama said it is also very important to get all the facts of the situation before…