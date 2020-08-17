NNPC rules out equity sale, reduces debts in JV with Shell, Chevron, others to $2bn

By Udeme Akpan

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has backpedalled from selling its equity in oil assets because of low oil prices and general poor state of the industry.

Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, who disclosed this in a keynote address at the 45th Anniversary Lecture of the Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), maintained that the apex oil company is proactive bearing in mind the place of oil and gas in the next 40 to 50 years.

Similarly, the Group General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy, NNPC, Meyiwa Eyesan, who confirmed the development, added that the NNPC has reduced its cash call debts in the Joint Ventures (JVs) with International Oil Companies (IOCs) to $2 billion.

According to her, the reduction in JV with Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Eni and Total was achieved between 2015 and 2020 from $5 billion in 2015 to over $2 billion in five years, paying about $3 billion of the JV cash call arrears.

Speaking…